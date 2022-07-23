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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 50
Chapter 1, Problem 50

Find each sum or difference. 16 - | -13|

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1
Identify the absolute value expression in the problem: \(| -13 |\).
Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative. So, \(| -13 | = 13\).
Rewrite the original expression by replacing the absolute value with its value: \(16 - 13\).
Perform the subtraction operation between the two numbers.
Write the final simplified expression as the result of the subtraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, | -13 | equals 13 because distance is always positive regardless of direction.
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Order of Operations

Order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed. In this problem, the absolute value must be evaluated before performing subtraction to ensure the correct result.
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Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Subtraction of Real Numbers

Subtraction involves finding the difference between two numbers. After evaluating the absolute value, subtract the result from the first number, keeping track of signs to avoid errors.
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