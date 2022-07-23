Find each root. ⁷√y⁷

Textbook Question
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (y3 + y2)/7 * 49/(y4 + y3)
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Multiply or divide, as indicated. (y3 + y2)/7 * 49/(y4 + y3)
Find each product. (r-3s+t)(2r-s+t)
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each product. (2x+3)(2x-3)(4x2-9)
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-4)-3
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ ∅