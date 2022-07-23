Find each sum or difference. -2.8 + 4.5

Textbook Question
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 8h2-2h-21
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Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 8h2-2h-21
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (2k + 8)/6 ÷ (3k + 12)/2
Find each product. (2z-1)(-z2+3z-4)
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {0} _____ {0, 1, 2, 5}