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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 35
Chapter 1, Problem 35

Find each sum or difference. -2.8 + 4.5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation: This problem involves addition of two numbers, -2.8 and 4.5.
Recognize the signs: -2.8 is a negative number and 4.5 is a positive number.
Apply the rule for adding numbers with different signs: Subtract the smaller absolute value from the larger absolute value.
Determine the sign of the result: The result will take the sign of the number with the larger absolute value.
Perform the subtraction: Subtract the absolute value of -2.8 from the absolute value of 4.5 to find the result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Addition of Real Numbers

Addition of real numbers involves combining two or more numbers to find their total. In this case, -2.8 and 4.5 are real numbers, and their sum can be calculated by aligning their values on a number line. The result reflects the net value after considering the positive and negative contributions.
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Negative and Positive Numbers

Understanding negative and positive numbers is crucial in arithmetic operations. Negative numbers represent values less than zero, while positive numbers are greater than zero. When adding a negative number to a positive number, the result is determined by the larger absolute value, which dictates whether the sum is positive or negative.
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Number Line Representation

A number line is a visual representation of numbers in order, which helps in understanding addition and subtraction. By plotting -2.8 and 4.5 on the number line, one can see how far each number is from zero and how they interact when added together. This visual aid can clarify the concept of combining values and the resulting position on the line.
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