Find each sum or difference. -6 - 5

Textbook Question
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (y3 + y2)/7 * 49/(y4 + y3)
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Multiply or divide, as indicated. (y3 + y2)/7 * 49/(y4 + y3)
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 6 ∈ {2, 5, 8, 9}
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 ∈ {2, 5, 6, 8}
Find each product. (2x+3)(2x-3)(4x2-9)
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -5-4