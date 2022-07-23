Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (3y4)(-6y3)
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Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (3y4)(-6y3)
Evaluate each expression. |-15|
Simplify each expression. (n6)(n4)(n)
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 100/140
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, ....}
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 6x+3x4