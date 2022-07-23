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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 13
Chapter 1, Problem 13

Simplify each expression. (n6)(n4)(n)

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Identify the base and the exponents in the expression \((n^{6})(n^{4})(n)\). Here, the base is \(n\) for all terms.
Recall the product of powers property: when multiplying expressions with the same base, add their exponents. That is, \(a^{m} \times a^{n} = a^{m+n}\).
Apply this property to the given expression by adding the exponents: \(6 + 4 + 1\) (note that \(n\) is the same as \(n^{1}\)).
Write the simplified expression as \(n^{6+4+1}\).
Combine the exponents by performing the addition inside the exponent to get the final simplified form \(n^{11}\) (do not calculate the final value, just show the step).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents provide rules for simplifying expressions involving powers of the same base. For multiplication, the exponents are added together, such as a^m * a^n = a^(m+n). This rule is essential for combining terms like n^6, n^4, and n^1.
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Base Consistency in Exponents

When multiplying exponential expressions, the bases must be the same to apply the exponent addition rule. In the given expression, all terms have the base 'n', allowing the exponents to be combined directly.
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Simplification of Algebraic Expressions

Simplification involves rewriting expressions in a more compact or standard form. By applying exponent rules correctly, the product of powers can be expressed as a single term with one exponent, making the expression easier to understand and use.
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