Simplify each expression. (n6)(n4)(n)

Textbook Question
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 18/90
1144
views
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 18/90
Find the domain of each rational expression. (2x - 4) / (x + 7)
Evaluate each expression. -|4/7|
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 100/140
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, ....}
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 6x+3x4