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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 46
Chapter 1, Problem 46

Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 8÷498\(\div\]\frac\)49

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1
Identify the operation: You need to divide 8 by the fraction \( \frac{4}{9} \). This can be written as \( 8 \div \frac{4}{9} \).
Recall the rule for dividing by a fraction: Dividing by a fraction is the same as multiplying by its reciprocal. So, \( 8 \div \frac{4}{9} = 8 \times \frac{9}{4} \).
Rewrite the multiplication: Express 8 as a fraction to make multiplication easier, \( \frac{8}{1} \times \frac{9}{4} \).
Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together: \( \frac{8 \times 9}{1 \times 4} = \frac{72}{4} \).
Simplify the fraction \( \frac{72}{4} \) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor to write the answer in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dividing Fractions

Dividing by a fraction involves multiplying by its reciprocal. For example, dividing by 4/9 is the same as multiplying by 9/4. This simplifies the division process and helps in finding the correct answer.
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Dividing Complex Numbers

Multiplying Fractions

To multiply fractions, multiply the numerators together and the denominators together. This straightforward process is essential after converting division into multiplication by the reciprocal.
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Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property

Simplifying Fractions

After performing multiplication or division, simplify the resulting fraction by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. This ensures the answer is in lowest terms, making it easier to interpret.
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Radical Expressions with Fractions
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