Textbook Question
Find each product. (4x2-5y)(4x2+5y)
958
views
Find each product. (4x2-5y)(4x2+5y)
Find each sum or difference. 9/10 - (-4/3)
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4x-2
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {2, 5, 8, 9} = {2, 5, 9, 8}
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5t)-3