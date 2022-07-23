Perform the indicated operations. (7m+2n)2

Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations.
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Perform the indicated operations.
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers.
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5a-1)4(a2)-3
Find each product or quotient where possible. -0.5(-0.6)
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {2, 4, 6} ____ {2, 3, 4, 5, 6}