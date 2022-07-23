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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 63
Chapter 1, Problem 63

Perform the indicated operations. (7m+2n)2

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Recognize that the expression \((7m + 2n)^2\) is a binomial squared, which can be expanded using the formula for the square of a sum: \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\).
Identify the terms: here, \(a = 7m\) and \(b = 2n\).
Calculate the square of the first term: \(a^2 = (7m)^2 = 49m^2\).
Calculate twice the product of the two terms: \(2ab = 2 \times 7m \times 2n = 28mn\).
Calculate the square of the second term: \(b^2 = (2n)^2 = 4n^2\). Then, combine all parts to write the expanded expression as \(49m^2 + 28mn + 4n^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Expansion

Binomial expansion involves expressing the power of a binomial, such as (a + b)^2, as a sum of terms. For the square of a binomial, the formula is (a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2, which helps simplify expressions like (7m + 2n)^2.
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Algebraic Operations with Variables

Understanding how to manipulate variables and coefficients is essential. This includes applying exponent rules, multiplying coefficients, and combining like terms when expanding expressions involving variables such as m and n.
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Distributive Property

The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. It is used to multiply each term inside the parentheses by the term outside or by each other in binomial multiplication, which is fundamental in expanding expressions like (7m + 2n)^2.
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