Find each product or quotient where possible. -0.5(-0.6)

Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations.
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Perform the indicated operations.
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. y4-81
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers.
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Perform the indicated operations. (7m+2n)2
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ C