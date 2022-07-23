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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 62
Chapter 1, Problem 62

Find each product or quotient where possible. -0.5(-0.6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to find the product of -0.5 and -0.6, which means we need to multiply these two numbers.
Recall the rule for multiplying decimals: Multiply the absolute values of the numbers ignoring the signs first.
Multiply the absolute values: Calculate \(0.5 \times 0.6\) by multiplying as if they were whole numbers and then placing the decimal point correctly.
Determine the sign of the product: Since both numbers are negative, the product of two negative numbers is positive.
Combine the sign and the decimal product to write the final product as a positive decimal number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Real Numbers

Multiplying real numbers involves combining their values according to multiplication rules. When multiplying two negative numbers, the product is positive, while multiplying a negative and a positive number results in a negative product. Understanding this helps determine the sign of the result.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers

Decimal Multiplication

Decimal multiplication requires multiplying numbers as if they were whole numbers, then placing the decimal point in the product. The total number of decimal places in the factors determines the decimal places in the answer, ensuring accurate calculation of products involving decimals.
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Probability of Multiple Independent Events

Product vs. Quotient

A product is the result of multiplication, while a quotient is the result of division. Recognizing whether to multiply or divide is essential; in this question, the operation is multiplication, so focus on finding the product of the given numbers.
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Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
Related Practice
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Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ C

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