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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 9
Chapter 1, Problem 9

Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√xy - 8√xy

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Identify the like terms in the expression. Both terms involve the square root of the product \(xy\), so they can be combined.
Rewrite the expression to clearly show the square root terms: \(3\sqrt{xy} - 8\sqrt{xy}\).
Since both terms have the same radical part \(\sqrt{xy}\), factor it out: \((3 - 8)\sqrt{xy}\).
Perform the subtraction inside the parentheses: \(3 - 8 = -5\).
Write the simplified expression as \(-5\sqrt{xy}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Expressions

Radical expressions involve roots, such as square roots or cube roots, applied to variables or numbers. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these expressions is essential for simplifying or performing operations on them.
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Like Radicals

Like radicals have the same index and radicand (the expression inside the root). Only like radicals can be combined through addition or subtraction, similar to combining like terms in algebra.
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Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves rewriting the expression to its simplest form by factoring out perfect powers or combining terms. This process helps in reducing expressions and making operations like addition or subtraction possible.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct complete factorization of x41x^4-1?

A. (x21)(x2+1)(x^2-1)(x^2+1)

B. (x2+1)(x+1)(x1)(x^2+1)(x+1)(x-1)

C. (x21)2(x^2-1)^2

D. (x1)2(x+1)2(x-1)^2(x+1)^2

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