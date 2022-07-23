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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 16
Chapter 1, Problem 16

Simplify each expression. (42)(48)

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Identify the base and the exponents in the expression \((4^{2})(4^{8})\). Both terms have the same base, which is 4.
Recall the exponent rule for multiplying powers with the same base: \(a^{m} \times a^{n} = a^{m+n}\).
Apply the rule by adding the exponents: \(4^{2} \times 4^{8} = 4^{2+8}\).
Simplify the exponent sum: \(4^{2+8} = 4^{10}\).
Express the simplified form as \$4^{10}$, which is the product of the original expression in exponential form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents provide rules for simplifying expressions involving powers. One key rule states that when multiplying two expressions with the same base, you add their exponents: a^m * a^n = a^(m+n). This allows simplification of expressions like (4^2)(4^8) by adding the exponents 2 and 8.
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Base Consistency in Exponentiation

For exponent rules to apply directly, the bases must be the same. In the expression (4^2)(4^8), both terms have the base 4, which allows the exponents to be combined. If the bases differ, the expression cannot be simplified by adding exponents.
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Simplification of Exponential Expressions

Simplifying exponential expressions involves applying exponent rules to rewrite the expression in a simpler form. After combining exponents, the expression can be evaluated or left in exponential form, depending on the problem's requirements.
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