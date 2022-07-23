Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛-125

Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. (42)(48)
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Simplify each expression. (42)(48)
Simplify each expression. (93)(95)
Find the domain of each rational expression. 12/ (x2 + 5x + 6)
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 11}
Evaluate each expression. -|-3|
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. -7z5-2z3+1