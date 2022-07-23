Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 61
Chapter 1, Problem 61

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -4r-2(r4)2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the expression clearly: \(-4r^{-2}(r^{4})^{2}\).
Apply the power of a power rule to the term \((r^{4})^{2}\), which means multiply the exponents: \(r^{4 \times 2} = r^{8}\).
Now the expression becomes \(-4r^{-2} \times r^{8}\).
Use the product of powers rule to combine the terms with the same base \(r\): add the exponents \(-2 + 8\) to get \(r^{6}\).
Rewrite the expression as \(-4r^{6}\), which has no negative exponents and is fully simplified.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents govern how to simplify expressions involving powers, such as multiplying powers with the same base by adding exponents, and raising a power to another power by multiplying exponents. Understanding these rules is essential to simplify expressions like (-4r^{-2})(r^{4})^{2} correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, r^{-2} equals 1/r^{2}. Converting negative exponents to positive ones is necessary to write the final answer without negative exponents, as required by the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Simplification of Algebraic Expressions

Simplification involves combining like terms and applying exponent rules to rewrite expressions in their simplest form. This includes removing parentheses by applying exponent rules and ensuring the expression is expressed clearly without negative exponents, making it easier to interpret and use.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product. (r+3)4

937
views
Textbook Question

Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. - ∛5/8

820
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. (7x + 8)/(3x + 2) - (x + 4)/(3x + 2)

1014
views
Textbook Question

Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ C

960
views
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. x4-16

1138
views
Textbook Question

Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. {0, 2} ⊆ D

972
views