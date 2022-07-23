Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations.
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Perform the indicated operations.
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. y4-81
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. - ∛5/8
Find each product or quotient where possible. -0.5(-0.6)
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. x4-16
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -4r-2(r4)2