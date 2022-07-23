Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
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Simplify each expression.
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 9
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |-14| / |2| = |-14/2|
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 6x(a+b)-4y(a+b)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (5r-6)(r+3)-(2r-1)(r+3)