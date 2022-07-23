Textbook Question
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 9
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Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 9
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 3(3 - t) / (t + 5)(t - 3)
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |-14| / |2| = |-14/2|
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {17, 22, 27, .. , 47}
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (5r-6)(r+3)-(2r-1)(r+3)