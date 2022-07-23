Converting Radicals to Rational Exponents

Radicals can be expressed as rational exponents, where the nth root of a number is the same as raising that number to the power of 1/n. For example, ∜(∛2) can be rewritten as 2 raised to the power of (1/3)*(1/4) = 1/12. This conversion simplifies operations like multiplication and exponentiation of radicals.