Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ ∅
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Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ ∅
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ⁵√∛9
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 13/15 - 3/15
Find each product or quotient where possible. -24/-4
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (3pq)q2/6p2q4
Add or subtract, as indicated. 4/x + 1 + 1/x2 - x + 1 - 12/x3 + 1