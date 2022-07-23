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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 67
Chapter 1, Problem 67

Find each product or quotient where possible. -24/-4

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1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(-24 / -4\).
Recall the rule for dividing two numbers with the same sign: the quotient is positive.
Divide the absolute values of the numbers: \(\frac{24}{4}\).
Simplify the division of the absolute values to get the numerical result.
Combine the sign rule and the simplified division to write the final simplified expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Integers

Division of integers involves dividing one whole number by another. When dividing two integers, the quotient is also an integer if the division is exact. Understanding how to divide negative and positive integers is essential to determine the correct sign and value of the quotient.
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Rules for Signs in Multiplication and Division

The sign of the quotient depends on the signs of the dividend and divisor. Dividing two numbers with the same sign results in a positive quotient, while dividing numbers with different signs results in a negative quotient. This rule helps in correctly determining the sign of the answer.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying fractions means reducing them to their lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). In division problems expressed as fractions, simplifying helps find the simplest form of the quotient, making the answer clearer and easier to interpret.
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