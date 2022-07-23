Find each product or quotient where possible. -24/-4

Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ {1, 4, 6, 8}
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 13/15 - 3/15
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (3pq)q2/6p2q4
Perform the indicated operations.
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∜∛2