Mixtures that have the same composition throughout are known as:
A
heterogeneous mixtures
B
compounds
C
homogeneous mixtures
D
elements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms given: A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition, meaning you can see different parts or phases; a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions; an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom.
Recognize that a homogeneous mixture is a mixture that has the same uniform appearance and composition throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish its different components by visual inspection.
Compare the options with the definition of a homogeneous mixture to identify which one matches the description of having the same composition throughout.
Eliminate options that do not fit the description: heterogeneous mixtures (non-uniform), compounds (pure substances, not mixtures), and elements (pure substances, not mixtures).
Conclude that the correct answer is 'homogeneous mixtures' because they are mixtures with uniform composition throughout.
