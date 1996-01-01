Classification of Matter Practice Problems
Two unknown liquids, A and B, were reacted and produced a solid C and liquid D. The products of the reaction are the same when acid is neutralized with a base. Can we tell with these observations whether liquid A, liquid B, solid C, and liquid D are elements or compounds?
Elements can be further broken down into simpler substances. Is this statement true or false? Explain.
White gold is used to make jewelry. It is made of 75% gold and 25% nickel and zinc. Identify its classification from the following
Compounds are made up of different atoms but are classified as pure substances. Is this statement true or false? Explain.
Select all the pure substances
I. Oxygen gas
II. Mineral water
III. Aluminum sheet
IV. Diesel
V. Soda
VI. Baking soda
Classify each substance as an element, a compound, a homogeneous mixture or a heterogeneous mixture.
i. nitrous oxide
ii. rainwater
iii. silver
iv. salad
Mark picked up a granite stone on the Lake Superior shoreline such as the one in the photo shown below. He polished it and insisted that it is a chemical compound. Mary believes otherwise and insists it cannot be a compound. Discuss the relative merits of their opinions.
Identify which substance is a mixture
(i) sugar (C6H12O6)
(ii) atmosphere
(iii) fruit salad
(iv) cinnamon sugar
Which of the following cannot be broken down by a chemical reaction into a simpler substance?
The distillation of a green liquid resulted in a yellow liquid and blue solid. The green liquid is most likely a
Identify the substance that represents a pure compound among the following options.
Indicate if the following statement is true or false: Hypothesis can be validated by experimental data.
Choose the illustration that shows a mixture of two elements. (More than one illustration can show a mixture of two elements.)
Choose the illustration that shows a pure compound. (More than one illustration can show a pure compound.)
Classify each molecular representation as a pure substance (element or compound) or a mixture (homogeneous and heterogeneous).
The following statements are about an experiment involving ionic hydrates. Classify the following statements as an observation, hypothesis, or experimental method.
i) The mass of the sample is 40.67 g.
ii) The sample lost mass because the water molecules were evaporated.
iii) The sample was placed in a test tube and then heated over a flame.
A ______ is a tentative interpretation that can be tested by further investigation and a _______ is a well-supported explanation of observations.
Identify which of the following is NOT an observation.
a. Heat is released when an acid is neutralized with a base.
b. Energy is converted from one form to another.
c. Iodine vapor is color purple.
d. The distance between A and B is 5 m.
Identify whether the statement is an observation, a law, or a theory.
a) An example of an inert or nonreactive gas is argon.
b) The arrangement of electrons in an element dictates its reactivity.
c) The chemical reactivity of elements follows a repeating pattern when they are listed in increasing atomic mass.
d) Fluorine is a highly reactive gas.
The percentage of water in a sample was measured by a student. He did four trials and got 16.782%, 16.799%, 17.824%, and 16.723%. What should be the reported value of the percent of water?
Classify the following separation method as distillation, filtration, or chromatography: Removing dust and other particulates from the air using air purifiers.