Which of the following best describes carbon dioxide (CO_2)?
A
It is a mixture because it contains more than one element.
B
It is a pure substance because it has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties.
C
It is a heterogeneous mixture because its components are not uniformly distributed.
D
It is an element because it is made up of only one type of atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: an element is a substance made of only one type of atom; a pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties; a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined; a heterogeneous mixture has components that are not uniformly distributed.
Analyze the composition of carbon dioxide (CO_2): it consists of carbon and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio (1 carbon atom to 2 oxygen atoms).
Recognize that because CO_2 has a fixed chemical formula and consistent properties, it is not a mixture but a pure substance.
Note that CO_2 is not an element because it contains more than one type of atom; elements consist of only one kind of atom.
Conclude that the best description of CO_2 is that it is a pure substance due to its fixed composition and distinct chemical properties.
