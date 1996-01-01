Which of the following best describes Kool-Aid when it is fully dissolved in water?
A
Homogeneous mixture
B
Element
C
Heterogeneous mixture
D
Pure substance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms given: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a pure substance can be either an element or a compound with a fixed composition; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Recognize that Kool-Aid is a mixture of various substances (like sugar, flavoring, and color) dissolved in water, meaning it contains multiple components physically combined, not chemically bonded as a single compound.
When Kool-Aid is fully dissolved in water, the components are evenly distributed at the molecular level, resulting in a uniform appearance and composition throughout the solution.
Since the composition is uniform and consistent throughout, Kool-Aid in this state fits the definition of a homogeneous mixture rather than a heterogeneous mixture or a pure substance.
Therefore, the best description of Kool-Aid fully dissolved in water is a homogeneous mixture.
