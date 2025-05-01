1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
Which of the following is a compound
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
- Multiple Choice
Choose the homogeneous mixture from the list below.
- Open Question
Classify each of the following as an element, compound or mixture.
a) Ammonia, NH3
b) Gold bar
c) Orange juice
d) Wine
e) Saline solution
- Multiple ChoiceConsider the following data obtained by decomposing samples of carbon dioxide, CO2, into its component elements.
Mass of CO2 and Components Sample Mass CO2 Mass C Mass O2 1 44.00 g 12.00 g 32.00 g 2 22.00 g 6.00 g 16.00 g 3 88.00 g 24.00 g 64.00 g
Which of the following statements is consistent with this data?
Atoms __________ .
Which of the following is an example of a pure substance?
- Multiple Choice
- Open Question
A _____ is a physical combination of matter in any proportions.
- Open Question
Based on the given information, what is the best classification for this sample of crude oil?
- Open Question
What is the basic form of matter that cannot be broken down any further?
- Open Question
Which solution is a homogeneous mixture: sand and water, salt and water, salad dressing, or soil?
- Open Question
In the following images, the white spheres represent hydrogen atoms and the red spheres represent oxygen atoms. classify each sample as an element, a compound, or a mixture.
- Open Question
Which term describes a pure substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
- Open Question
What is the correct classification of a mixture in which both a solid and a liquid are visible?