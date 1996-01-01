A platinum ring is classified as which type of matter?
A
element
B
homogeneous mixture
C
heterogeneous mixture
D
compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the options given: an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition.
Step 2: Recognize that platinum is a chemical element represented by the symbol Pt on the periodic table, meaning it consists of only one type of atom.
Step 3: Since the ring is made of platinum, it is composed entirely of atoms of the same element without any other substances chemically combined or mixed in.
Step 4: Therefore, the platinum ring is classified as an element because it is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification for a platinum ring is an element, not a compound or mixture.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules