Which of the following best describes baking soda (NaHCO_3)?
A
Homogeneous mixture
B
Element
C
Heterogeneous mixture
D
Compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Identify the chemical formula of baking soda, which is NaHCO\_3, indicating it contains sodium (Na), hydrogen (H), carbon (C), and oxygen (O) atoms chemically bonded together.
Since baking soda consists of multiple elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio, it cannot be an element or a mixture (homogeneous or heterogeneous).
Recognize that a compound has distinct chemical and physical properties different from its constituent elements, which applies to baking soda.
Conclude that baking soda (NaHCO\_3) is best described as a compound.
