General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsSolution Stoichiometry
Problem 15
The concentration of a solution of potassium permanganate, KMnO4, can be determined by titration with a known amount of oxalic acid, H2C2O4, according to the following equation: What is the concentration of a KMnO4 solution if 22.35 mL reacts with 0.5170 g of oxalic acid? (LO 4.22) (a) 0.6423 M (b) 0.1028 M (c) 0.4161 M (d) 0.2569 M

