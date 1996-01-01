The concentration of a solution of potassium permanganate, KMnO4, can be determined by titration with a known amount of oxalic acid, H2C2O4, according to the following equation:
What is the concentration of a KMnO4 solution if 22.35 mL reacts with 0.5170 g of oxalic acid? (LO 4.22)
(a) 0.6423 M
(b) 0.1028 M
(c) 0.4161 M
(d) 0.2569 M
