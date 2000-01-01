Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Choose mode and enter values:

Mode:

Units:

Units:

Units:

Result:

No results yet. Choose a mode and enter values.

How to use this calculator

Choose a mode, enter your values, and hit Calculate. Use Swap to toggle kJ↔J output instantly, and Reset to clear the form.

Simple mode (ΔG = ΔH − TΔS)

  • Enter ΔH (choose kJ/mol or J/mol) and ΔS (choose J/(mol·K) or kJ/(mol·K)).
  • Enter T and its unit (K or °C). The calculator converts °C → K automatically.
  • Click Calculate to see ΔG and a spontaneity verdict.

Advanced mode

  • From K: enter temperature and the equilibrium constant K to compute ΔG° = −RT ln K.
  • From Q: enter temperature, ΔG° (kJ/mol), and the reaction quotient Q to compute ΔG = ΔG° + RT ln Q.
  • Pick output units (kJ/mol or J/mol); result updates immediately.

Quick tips

  • Sign convention: ΔG < 0 → spontaneous; ΔG > 0 → non-spontaneous; ΔG ≈ 0 → near equilibrium.
  • Be consistent with units: if ΔS is in J/(mol·K), ΔH in J/mol (or use the built-in unit toggles).
  • Temperatures are handled in Kelvin internally; entering °C is fine.
  • Use the example chips to autofill realistic values and see the workflow.

Formulae Used

Simple: ΔG = ΔH − TΔS (ensure ΔH and ΔS units match; T in K).

Advanced: ΔG° = −RT ln K and ΔG = ΔG° + RT ln Q (R = 8.314462618 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Simple)

Given ΔH = −92.3 kJ/mol, ΔS = −198.5 J/mol·K, T = 298 K. Convert ΔS to kJ/mol·K: −0.1985 kJ/mol·K. ΔG = (−92.3) − (298)(−0.1985) ≈ −33.2 kJ/mol ⇒ spontaneous at 298 K.

Example 2 (Advanced, K)

T = 298 K, K = 1.0×10⁵. ΔG° = −(8.314 J/mol·K)(298 K)ln(1.0×10⁵) ≈ −(2478 J/mol)(11.51) ≈ −28.5 kJ/mol.

Example 3 (Advanced, Q)

T = 298 K, ΔG° = −8.6 kJ/mol, Q = 0.25. RT ln Q (in kJ/mol) = (8.314×298 / 1000) ln(0.25) ≈ 2.48×(−1.386) ≈ −3.44 kJ/mol. ΔG = ΔG° + RT ln Q ≈ (−8.6) + (−3.44) = −12.0 kJ/mol ⇒ spontaneous.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which ΔH/ΔS units should I use?

Either is fine—select the correct unit next to each field and we’ll convert.

Q: Do I enter T in K or °C?

Enter either; we convert °C → K internally.

Q: What does the sign of ΔG mean?

ΔG < 0: spontaneous; ΔG > 0: non-spontaneous; ΔG ≈ 0: at equilibrium.

Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Entropy Calculations - Part 1 of 2
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Entropy Calculations - Part 2 of 2
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Third Law of Thermodynamics
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Gibbs Free Energy & Equilibrium
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Equilibrium Constant (K)
16. Chemical Equilibrium
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
20. Electrochemistry
4 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
Cell Potential and Equilibrium
20. Electrochemistry
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Cell Potential: ∆G and K
20. Electrochemistry
4 problems
Topic
LauraGarcia
8. Thermochemistry - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
19. Chemical Thermodynamics - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
19. Chemical Thermodynamics - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
16. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
16. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
20. Electrochemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules