Q: Should I enter both pH and [H⁺]?

No. Enter only one and the calculator will compute the other.

Q: Why use scientific notation for [H⁺]?

[H⁺] values are often very small; scientific notation makes them easier to read and compare.

Q: What does the mini gauge show?

It places your result on the pH scale (0–14), highlighting acidic, neutral, or basic.