Titration Curve Visualizer

Visualize how pH changes during a titration (initial → buffer region → equivalence → after-equivalence) for common Gen Chem cases: Strong Acid + Strong Base, Weak Acid + Strong Base, and Weak Base + Strong Acid. Includes step-by-step, a key points table, and a mini pH curve—so students see what’s happening, not just the final number.

Background

A titration tracks pH as titrant is added to an analyte. Strong acids/bases dissociate essentially completely, while weak acids/bases only partially dissociate—creating a buffer region and an equivalence point pH that’s not necessarily “neutral.” This visualizer uses stoichiometry first, then applies the appropriate pH model for each region.