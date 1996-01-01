Skip to main content
Designed for the most common (and most test-relevant) Gen Chem titration curves.

Analyte (in the flask)

Titrant (in the burette)

Strong acid titrant is typically HCl; strong base titrant is typically NaOH.

We’ll compute pH at that exact point and label your region (initial / buffer / equivalence / after-eq).

Temperature (optional)

If you’re doing a standard Gen Chem titration, you can ignore this and stay at 25°C.

How to use this visualizer

  1. Select the titration type. Strong vs weak determines whether a buffer region exists.
  2. Enter analyte concentration & volume (what’s in the flask).
  3. Enter titrant concentration (what’s in the burette).
  4. If weak: enter pKa (weak acid) or pKb (weak base)—or use a preset.
  5. Choose pH at an added volume or key points, then click Calculate.

Exam favorite: at half-equivalence, weak-acid titrations have pH ≈ pKa (and weak-base titrations have pOH ≈ pKb).

How this visualizer works

  • Stoichiometry first: convert volumes → moles, then react acid/base.
  • Strong + strong: pH comes from excess H⁺ or OH⁻ (after dilution). Neutral point is pH = pKw/2.
  • Weak + strong: before equivalence we use Henderson–Hasselbalch (buffer region).
  • Equivalence (weak systems): pH is set by hydrolysis of the conjugate species (quadratic solution).
  • After equivalence: pH is controlled by excess strong titrant.

Formula & Equations Used

Moles: n = C·V (V in liters)

Equivalence volume: Ve = (CA·VA)/CT

Strong+Strong before equivalence: [H⁺] = (nA − nT)/Vtot

Strong+Strong after equivalence: [OH⁻] = (nT − nA)/Vtot

Neutral water: pH + pOH = pKw and pHneutral = pKw/2

Henderson–Hasselbalch (weak acid buffer): pH = pKa + log(n(A⁻)/n(HA))

Henderson–Hasselbalch (weak base buffer): pOH = pKb + log(n(BH⁺)/n(B))

Kw and conversions: Kw = 10^{-pKw}, pH = pKw − pOH

Weak equivalence: Kb = Kw/Ka (A⁻) and Ka = Kw/Kb (BH⁺)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why isn’t pH neutral at equivalence for weak acids/bases?

Because the conjugate species hydrolyzes water. Weak-acid titrations create A⁻ (a weak base), and weak-base titrations create BH⁺ (a weak acid), shifting pH away from neutral water.

Q: What’s special about half-equivalence?

For a weak acid titration, [HA] = [A⁻] so pH ≈ pKa. For a weak base titration, pOH ≈ pKb.

Q: Does dilution matter?

Yes. pH depends on concentration, and total volume increases as titrant is added. This visualizer always uses the correct total volume.

Q: Can I export a curve table for my lab report?

Yes—enable Curve table + export to download a CSV-ready table of pH vs. volume.

