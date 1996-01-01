Peptide Net Charge Calculator

Net peptide charge: net charge = sum of all group charges

A peptide such as KKRH at pH 7 is positive because Lys, Arg, and part of His can carry positive charge.

A peptide such as DDEEEE at pH 7 is strongly negative because most acidic side chains are deprotonated.

Find the approximate charge of KDEH at pH 7.4.

Example 1 — Estimate peptide charge at physiological pH

Q: What is peptide net charge?

Peptide net charge is the total charge from the N-terminus, C-terminus, and ionizable amino acid side chains at a specific pH.

Q: Why does peptide charge depend on pH?

Ionizable groups gain or lose protons depending on the pH relative to their pKa values.

Q: Is fractional charge more accurate than integer charge?

Yes. Fractional charge estimates the average protonation state, especially when pH is close to a group’s pKa.

Q: What is the isoelectric point?

The isoelectric point, or pI, is the pH where the peptide’s net charge is approximately zero.

Q: Can this calculator handle modified amino acids?

This version is intended for standard amino acids. Modified residues may require custom pKa assumptions.