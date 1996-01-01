Protein Solubility Calculator

Estimate protein solubility and aggregation risk based on pH vs pI, ionic strength (salt), temperature, and simple formulation flags. Includes optional step-by-step and two mini visuals: pH vs pI distance + risk drivers.

Background

Protein solubility depends strongly on net charge (how far the pH is from the protein’s isoelectric point, pI), plus solution conditions like salt, temperature, and additives. Near the pI, proteins often have minimal net charge, which can increase aggregation and reduce solubility.