Protein Solubility Calculator
Estimate protein solubility and aggregation risk based on pH vs pI, ionic strength (salt), temperature, and simple formulation flags. Includes optional step-by-step and two mini visuals: pH vs pI distance + risk drivers.
Background
Protein solubility depends strongly on net charge (how far the pH is from the protein’s isoelectric point, pI), plus solution conditions like salt, temperature, and additives. Near the pI, proteins often have minimal net charge, which can increase aggregation and reduce solubility.
How to use this calculator
- Choose an input method: Known pI or Sequence.
- Enter solution conditions: pH, salt, temperature (and optional concentration).
- Click Calculate to see a solubility score and aggregation risk.
- If the score is poor, try moving the pH further away from pI or lowering temperature.
How this calculator works
- Compute ΔpH = pH − pI (pI known or estimated from sequence).
- Convert salt and temperature into normalized “effects” (simple heuristics).
- Combine factors into a Solubility Score (0–100) and an Aggregation Risk (Low/Medium/High).
- Show callouts explaining what’s driving the score (e.g., “near pI” or “high salt”).
Formula & Equation Used
Charge-distance proxy: ΔpH = pH − pI
Heuristic solubility score: Score = 100 × f(|ΔpH|) × g(salt) × h(temp) × k(conc) × m(flags)
Important: This tool provides a practical estimate (a relative score), not a guaranteed solubility in mg/mL. Solubility is highly protein- and formulation-dependent.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Known pI (typical buffer)
A protein has pI = 6.2. Your buffer is pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 25°C.
- Compute ΔpH = 7.4 − 6.2 = +1.2 (farther from pI → typically more charge).
- Moderate salt (150 mM) is often compatible for many proteins (heuristic).
- Combine factors → score trends moderate-to-high with lower aggregation risk than near pI.
Example 2 — Near pI (risk)
A protein has pI = 6.0 and the buffer is pH 6.0.
- ΔpH = 6.0 − 6.0 = 0 → minimal net charge.
- Lower charge often means weaker electrostatic repulsion → higher aggregation risk.
- Try moving pH to 5.0 or 7.0 (and/or reduce temperature) to improve solubility.
Example 3 — High salt, moderate pH, room temperature
A protein has pI = 5.8. The solution conditions are pH 7.0, 500 mM NaCl, and 25°C.
- Compute ΔpH = 7.0 − 5.8 = +1.2, which is reasonably far from the pI and usually favorable for solubility.
- Salt at 0.5 M is relatively high. While moderate salt can stabilize some proteins, higher ionic strength may begin to promote salting-out (protein-dependent).
- Temperature at 25°C is common but can still allow partial unfolding or aggregation for sensitive proteins.
- Overall, the score trends moderate: pH helps solubility, but high salt and room temperature increase aggregation risk.
- Practical adjustments: reduce salt to 100–200 mM and/or lower temperature to 4°C to improve stability.
Example 4 — Estimate pI from sequence (approx.)
You don’t know the protein’s pI, but you have the sequence: MKWVTFISLLFLFSSAYS. You’re preparing a buffer at pH 7.4 with 150 mM NaCl at 25°C.
- Switch the calculator method to “Estimate pI from amino-acid sequence” and paste the sequence.
- Choose a pKa preset (e.g., EMBOSS-like) and calculate to get an estimated pI. (This is an approximation — real pI can shift due to folding and modifications.)
- Compute the charge-distance proxy: ΔpH = pH − pI. If the estimated pI is far from 7.4 (for example, ~5–6 or ~9–10), the protein is likely more charged and often more soluble than near pI.
- With 150 mM NaCl and 25°C, the calculator typically reports a moderate solubility score unless the estimated pI is very close to 7.4.
- Practical takeaway: if the score is low, your easiest “knob” is to move pH by ±1 pH unit away from the estimated pI (and/or chill to 4°C).
Tip: If you later measure the pI experimentally, switch to “I know the protein’s pI” for more reliable guidance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why does solubility often drop near the pI?
Near pI, net charge is close to zero, so proteins may attract and aggregate more easily.
Q: Does more salt always improve solubility?
Not always. Moderate salt can help, but very high salt can “salt out” some proteins (depends on protein and salt type).
Q: Is the pI-from-sequence accurate?
It’s a useful estimate, but real proteins can differ due to structure, modifications, and local environments.
Q: Can this tool output exact mg/mL solubility?
No—this calculator gives a relative score and risk guidance. Exact solubility is protein-specific and experimental.