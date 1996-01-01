Mole Concept quiz #2 Flashcards
How many moles of hydrogen atoms are present in 2.0 moles of ammonia (NH3)?
2.0 moles NH3 × 3 H per NH3 = 6.0 moles H atoms.Which one of the following contains the most moles of hydrogen atoms?
The sample with the greatest number of hydrogen atoms per mole or mass.How many molecules are in 4 moles of NH3?
4 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 molecules.How many moles of copper are there in the copper sample shown?
Divide the sample's mass by copper's molar mass (63.55 g/mol) to find moles.What does Avogadro's number represent?
The number of particles in one mole: 6.022×10^23.How many atoms are in 1.2 mol of carbon?
1.2 × 6.022×10^23 = 7.23×10^23 atoms.The chemical standard for the quantity of a mole is based on which substance?
Carbon-12.How many moles of carbon atoms are in 1 mole of carbon dioxide?
1 mole of CO2 contains 1 mole of carbon atoms.In what field of science do we most often use the mole?
Chemistry.How many atoms are in one mole?
6.022×10^23 atoms.Which sample contains a total of 9.0 × 10^23 atoms?
A sample containing 1.5 moles of atoms (1.5 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 9.0×10^23).How many molecules of nitrogen monoxide are in a 22.5 gram sample?
Moles = 22.5 g ÷ 30.01 g/mol ≈ 0.75 mol; molecules = 0.75 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 4.52×10^23.How many moles of C are in 1.22 moles of C6H12O6?
1.22 moles × 6 = 7.32 moles of C atoms.How many molecules are there in 4.00 moles of glucose?
4.00 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 molecules.Why do we use the mole?
To count and relate large numbers of particles in chemical reactions.How many atoms are in 1 mole of carbon?
6.022×10^23 atoms.How many moles are in 25.5g of silver?
25.5 g ÷ 107.87 g/mol ≈ 0.236 moles.How many grams of carbon-12 are there in 1 mole?
12 grams.How many atoms of gold (Au) are in 4 moles of gold?
4 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 atoms.What is the numerical value of a mole for atoms or molecules?
6.022×10^23.What is Avogadro's number?
6.022×10^23.How many atoms are in three moles of carbon?
3 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.81×10^24 atoms.How many C atoms are in 5.50 g of C?
5.50 g ÷ 12.01 g/mol ≈ 0.458 mol; 0.458 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.76×10^23 atoms.How many molecules are in 2.5 mol of NaCl?
2.5 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.51×10^24 formula units.A mole is a unit of measurement. What is a mole used to count in chemistry?
A mole is used to count atoms, molecules, ions, or formula units.How many atoms of nitrogen are in 10 g of NH4NO3?
Moles = 10 g ÷ 80.04 g/mol ≈ 0.125 mol; each mole has 2 N atoms: 0.125 × 2 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 1.50×10^23 atoms.What is the mass of 6.02 × 10^23 atoms of carbon-12?
12 grams.How many molecules of water are in 2.7 moles of water?
2.7 × 6.022×10^23 = 1.63×10^24 molecules.How many atoms are in 1.50 moles of fluorine gas?
1.50 moles F2 × 2 atoms per molecule × 6.022×10^23 = 1.80×10^24 atoms.How many atoms make up one mole?
6.022×10^23 atoms.How many atoms are there in one mole of carbon?
6.022×10^23 atoms.How many Mg atoms are found in 1.00 mole of Mg?
6.022×10^23 atoms.What is the total number of atoms contained in a 1.00-mole sample of helium?
6.022×10^23 atoms.How many NaCl formula units does it contain?
One mole contains 6.022×10^23 formula units.Which of the following represents the sample of N2 that has the greatest mass?
The sample with the largest number of moles has the greatest mass.What is the total number of atoms in a 30. gram sample of neon?
30 g ÷ 20.18 g/mol ≈ 1.49 mol; 1.49 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 8.97×10^23 atoms.How many carbon atoms are present in 1.00 mole of methane?
1.00 mole of CH4 contains 1.00 mole of carbon atoms: 6.022×10^23 atoms.Why do chemists use the mole as a counting unit?
Because it allows them to count and relate large numbers of tiny particles efficiently.How many moles does 10.0 mg of CO represent?
10.0 mg = 0.010 g; moles = 0.010 g ÷ 28.01 g/mol ≈ 0.000357 moles.How many aluminum atoms are in 3.78 g of aluminum?
3.78 g ÷ 26.98 g/mol ≈ 0.140 mol; 0.140 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 8.43×10^22 atoms.