Mole Concept quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many moles of hydrogen atoms are present in 2.0 moles of ammonia (NH3)? 2.0 moles NH3 × 3 H per NH3 = 6.0 moles H atoms.

Which one of the following contains the most moles of hydrogen atoms? The sample with the greatest number of hydrogen atoms per mole or mass.

How many molecules are in 4 moles of NH3? 4 × 6.022×10^23 = 2.41×10^24 molecules.

How many moles of copper are there in the copper sample shown? Divide the sample's mass by copper's molar mass (63.55 g/mol) to find moles.

What does Avogadro's number represent? The number of particles in one mole: 6.022×10^23.

How many atoms are in 1.2 mol of carbon? 1.2 × 6.022×10^23 = 7.23×10^23 atoms.