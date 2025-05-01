What is osmosis? Osmosis is the net movement of a solvent, usually water, across a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration.

What is a semipermeable membrane? A semipermeable membrane is a barrier that allows certain small molecules or solvents to pass through while blocking larger molecules or ions.

In osmosis, which direction does water move? Water moves from the side with lower solute concentration (more solvent) to the side with higher solute concentration (less solvent).

What is osmotic pressure? Osmotic pressure is the counterforce required to stop the flow of solvent through a semipermeable membrane.

What happens when equilibrium is reached during osmosis? At equilibrium, the concentrations of solute on both sides of the membrane are equal, and there is no net movement of solvent.

How does the difference in solute concentration affect osmotic pressure? The greater the difference in solute concentration across the membrane, the higher the osmotic pressure needed to stop the flow of solvent.