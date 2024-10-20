Problem 57a1
(a) Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane 1CH3Cl2, chloroethene 1C2H3Cl2, and chloroethyne 1C2HCl2. Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane 1CH3Cl2.
Problem 57a2
(a) Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane 1CH3Cl2, chloroethene 1C2H3Cl2, and chloroethyne 1C2HCl2. Draw Lewis structures for chloroethene 1C2H3Cl2.
Problem 57a3
(a) Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane 1CH3Cl2, chloroethene 1C2H3Cl2, and chloroethyne 1C2HCl2. Draw Lewis structures for chloroethyne 1C2HCl2.
Problem 18e
Give the name or condensed structural formula, as appropriate (e)
Problem 40
Describe the intermediate that is thought to form in the addition of a hydrogen halide to an alkene, using cyclohexene as the alkene in your description.
- Dichloroethylene 1C2H2Cl22 has three forms (isomers), each of which is a different substance. (a) Draw Lewis structures of the three isomers, all of which have a carbon–carbon double bond.
Problem 43
Problem 49a
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. benzoic acid and ethanol
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 49c
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
c. acetic acid and phenol.
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 50a
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 50b
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
b. benzoic acid and 2-propanol
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 51a
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for the saponification (base hydrolysis) of
a. methyl propionate
Problem 51b
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for the saponification (base hydrolysis) of
b. phenyl acetate.
Problem 52a
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for
a. the formation of butyl propionate from the appropriate acid and alcohol
Problem 52b
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for
b. the saponification (base hydrolysis) of methyl benzoate.
- (c) Write a structural formula for 1-pentanol, the alcohol derived from pentane by making a substitution on one of the carbon atoms.
Problem 83
- Section 2.9 introduced the idea of structural isomerism, with 1-propanol and 2-propanol as examples. Determine which of these properties would distinguish these two substances: (a) boiling point, (b) combustion analysis results, (c) molecular weight, (d) density at a given temperature and pressure. You can check on the properties of these two compounds in Wolfram Alpha (http://www.wolframalpha.com/) or the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics.
Problem 111
Ch.24 - The Chemistry of Life: Organic and Biological Chemistry
