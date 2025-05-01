Problem 61

Complete the exercises below. For each of the following metals, write the electronic configuration of the atom and its 2+ ion: a. Mn. Draw the crystal-field energy-level diagram for the d orbitals of an octahedral complex, and show the placement of the d electrons for each 2+ ion, assuming a strong-field complex. How many unpaired electrons are there in each case? b. Ru. Draw the crystal-field energy-level diagram for the d orbitals of an octahedral complex, and show the placement of the d electrons for each 2+ ion, assuming a strong-field complex. How many unpaired electrons are there in each case? c. Rh. Draw the crystal-field energy-level diagram for the d orbitals of an octahedral complex, and show the placement of the d electrons for each 2+ ion, assuming a strong-field complex. How many unpaired electrons are there in each case?