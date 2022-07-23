Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
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Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
b. benzoic acid and 2-propanol
Name the compound in each case.
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. benzoic acid and ethanol
Name the compound in each case.
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for
b. the saponification (base hydrolysis) of methyl benzoate.
(a) Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane 1CH3Cl2, chloroethene 1C2H3Cl2, and chloroethyne 1C2HCl2. Draw Lewis structures for chloroethene 1C2H3Cl2.