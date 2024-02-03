Chapter 3, Problem 68c

The complete combustion of octane, C 8 H 18 , a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C 8 H 18 (l) + 25 O 2 (g) → 16 CO 2 (g) + 18 H 2 O (g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20 °C. How many grams of O 2 are required to burn 15.0 gal of C 8 H 18 (the capacity of an average fuel tank)?

