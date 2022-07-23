Chapter 3, Problem 67c

Automotive air bags inflate when sodium azide, NaN3, rapidly decomposes to its component elements: 2 NaN31s2¡2 Na1s2 + 3 N21g2 (c) How many grams of NaN3 are required to produce 10.0 ft3 of nitrogen gas, about the size of an automotive air bag, if the gas has a density of 1.25 g/L?

