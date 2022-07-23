Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 67c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 67c

Automotive air bags inflate when sodium azide, NaN3, rapidly decomposes to its component elements: 2 NaN31s2¡2 Na1s2 + 3 N21g2 (c) How many grams of NaN3 are required to produce 10.0 ft3 of nitrogen gas, about the size of an automotive air bag, if the gas has a density of 1.25 g/L?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the laboratory preparation of oxygen gas is done by thermal decomposition of potassium chlorate k c l 03. And we're given the chemical reaction to potassium chlorate solid forms to potassium chloride solid plus three oxygen gas. What mass of potassium chlorate is required to produce? 45.0 liters of oxygen gas at room temperature, The density of oxygen gas is 1.110 g/l. So first we need the molar mass of oxygen. It is a di atomic gas, so it is 02. So it will be two times the molar mass of oxygen, which is 16.0, which equals 32.0 g per mole. Now we need the molar mass of potassium chlorate. So we have potassium Which is 39.10 g per mole. We have chlorine, which is 35.45 g per mole. And we have oxygen Which is three times 16, which equals 48 g per mole. For a total of 122.55 g per mole. So now we can calculate our massive potassium chlorate required And that is going to equal 0.10 Or I'm sorry, that is going to equal zero l of oxygen times one point 110g of oxygen over one liter of oxygen which is its density times one mole of oxygen over 32 zero g of oxygen, which is its molar mass times are multiple ratio which is two moles a potassium chlorate rate divided by three moles of oxygen times .55g of potassium chlorate over Which is it's more mass over one mole a potassium chlorate. So Our leaders of oxygen are canceling out. Our grams of oxygen are canceling out. Our moles of oxygen are canceling out, and our moles of testing chlorine are canceling out, and that equals 127.5 g. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An iron ore sample contains Fe2O3 together with other substances. Reaction of the ore with CO produces iron metal: Fe2O31s2 + CO1g2¡Fe1s2 + CO21g2 (b) Calculate the number of grams of CO that can react with 0.350 kg of Fe2O3.

1331
views
Textbook Question

Aluminum sulfide reacts with water to form aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (b) How many grams of aluminum hydroxide are obtained from 14.2 g of aluminum sulfide?

2480
views
Textbook Question

Calcium hydride reacts with water to form calcium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.

1512
views
Textbook Question

The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡16 CO21g2 + 18 H2O1g2 (a) How many moles of O2 are needed to burn 1.50 mol of C8H18?

1234
views
Textbook Question

The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡16 CO21g2 + 18 H2O1g2 (b) How many grams of O2 are needed to burn 10.0 g of C8H18?

1330
views
Textbook Question

The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18 (l) + 25 O2 (g) → 16 CO2 (g) + 18 H2O (g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20 °C. How many grams of O2 are required to burn 15.0 gal of C8H18 (the capacity of an average fuel tank)?

17542
views