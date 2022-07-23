The discovery of hafnium, element number 72, provided a controversial episode in chemistry. G. Urbain, a French chemist, claimed in 1911 to have isolated an element number 72 from a sample of rare earth (elements 58–71) compounds. However, Niels Bohr believed that hafnium was more likely to be found along with zirconium than with the rare earths. D. Coster and G. von Hevesy, working in Bohr’s laboratory in Copenhagen, showed in 1922 that element 72 was present in a sample of Norwegian zircon, an ore of zirconium. (The name hafnium comes from the Latin name for Copenhagen, Hafnia). (c) Solid zirconium dioxide, ZrO 2 , reacts with chlorine gas in the presence of carbon. Starting with a 55.4-g sample of ZrO 2 , calculate the mass of ZrCl 4 formed, assuming that ZrO 2 is the limiting reagent and assuming 100% yield.