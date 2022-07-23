Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 109b
Chapter 6, Problem 109b

The first 25 years of the twentieth century were momentous for the rapid pace of change in scientists' understanding of the nature of matter. (b) In what ways is de Broglie's hypothesis, as it applies to electrons, consistent with J. J. Thomson's conclusion that the electron has mass? In what sense is it consistent with proposals preceding Thomson's work that the cathode rays are a wave phenomenon?

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the incorrect statement. Starting off with our first one, we have to broccoli hypothesize that electrons exhibits both particle and wave properties. This statement is going to be correct and this is actually what bridged the gap in Thompson's observations. Moving on to our next statement, we have Thompson concluded that electrons having mass is a particle property, whereas cathode raids have wave properties. This statement is also correct and it also relates to our first statement, in which we said that it bridged the gap between Thompson and broccoli. Moving on to our third statement, we have the broccoli's concept of the electron matter wave provides a rationale for the quantization of the electron's angular momentum in boards model of the hydrogen atom. This statement is also correct because it is in fact true. Lastly, we have broccoli concluded that atoms are mostly empty space. Now this is going to be our correct answer. And the reason why this is incorrect is because this was actually Rutherford's experiments. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (c) What do you think would happen if the beam of hydrogen atoms were replaced with a beam of helium atoms? Why?

The discovery of hafnium, element number 72, provided a controversial episode in chemistry. G. Urbain, a French chemist, claimed in 1911 to have isolated an element number 72 from a sample of rare earth (elements 58–71) compounds. However, Niels Bohr believed that hafnium was more likely to be found along with zirconium than with the rare earths. D. Coster and G. von Hevesy, working in Bohr's laboratory in Copenhagen, showed in 1922 that element 72 was present in a sample of Norwegian zircon, an ore of zirconium. (The name hafnium comes from the Latin name for Copenhagen, Hafnia). (a) How would you use electron configuration arguments to justify Bohr's prediction?

The discovery of hafnium, element number 72, provided a controversial episode in chemistry. G. Urbain, a French chemist, claimed in 1911 to have isolated an element number 72 from a sample of rare earth (elements 58–71) compounds. However, Niels Bohr believed that hafnium was more likely to be found along with zirconium than with the rare earths. D. Coster and G. von Hevesy, working in Bohr's laboratory in Copenhagen, showed in 1922 that element 72 was present in a sample of Norwegian zircon, an ore of zirconium. (The name hafnium comes from the Latin name for Copenhagen, Hafnia). (d) Using their electron configurations, account for the fact that Zr and Hf form chlorides MCl4 and oxides MO2.

The two most common isotopes of uranium are 235U and 238U. (b) Using the periodic table in the frontinside cover, write the electron configuration for a U atom.

The two most common isotopes of uranium are 235U and 238U. (d) 238U undergoes radioactive decay to 234Th. How many protons, electrons, and neutrons are gained or lost by the 238U atom during this process? (e) Examine the electron configuration for Th in Figure 6.31. Are you surprised by what you find? Explain.

(d) Treating bismuth with fluorine gas forms BiF5. Use the electron configuration of Bi to explain the formation of a compound with this formulation.
