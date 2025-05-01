Write out the ground-state electron configurations of b. Ru²⁺
Among the period 4 transition metals (Sc–Zn), which elements do not form ions with partially filled 3d orbitals?
Key Concepts
Transition Metals
Electron Configuration
Ionic vs. Neutral States
Write out the ground-state electron configurations of c. Au³⁺ ,
Which of these crystal-field splitting diagrams represents:
a. a weak-field octahedral complex of Fe³⁺ ,
b. a strong-field octahedral complex of Fe³⁺
c. a tetrahedral complex of Fe³⁺
d. a tetrahedral complex of Ni²⁺ (The diagrams do not indicate the relative magnitudes of ∆. ) [Find more in Section 23.6.]
In the linear crystal-field shown here, the negative charges are on the z-axis. Using Figure 23.28 as a guide, predict which of the following choices most accurately describes the splitting of the d orbitals in a linear crystal-field? [Find more in Section 23.6.]