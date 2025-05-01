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Ch.23 - Transition Metals and Coordination Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.23 - Transition Metals and Coordination ChemistryProblem 14
Chapter 23, Problem 14

Among the period 4 transition metals (Sc–Zn), which elements do not form ions with partially filled 3d orbitals?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the electronic configuration of period 4 transition metals (Sc–Zn). These elements have their 3d orbitals being filled as you move across the period.
Step 2: Recall that transition metals typically form ions by losing electrons from their outermost s and d orbitals. The 4s electrons are usually lost before the 3d electrons.
Step 3: Identify the elements that, when they form their most common ions, result in completely filled or empty 3d orbitals. This typically happens when the 3d subshell is either fully filled (d^10) or completely empty (d^0).
Step 4: Consider the common oxidation states of these elements. For example, Zn typically forms a +2 ion, resulting in a 3d^10 configuration, which is fully filled.
Step 5: Conclude which elements do not have partially filled 3d orbitals in their common ionic forms by checking their electronic configurations after ionization.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transition Metals

Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and colored compounds. They typically have partially filled d orbitals, which play a crucial role in their chemical properties and reactivity. In period 4, these metals include Scandium (Sc) to Zinc (Zn), each exhibiting unique behaviors based on their electron configurations.
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Transition Metals

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For transition metals, the 3d and 4s orbitals are particularly important. Understanding the electron configuration helps determine which elements can lose electrons to form ions, especially those with partially filled d orbitals, which are essential for the formation of various oxidation states.
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Electron Configuration Example

Ionic vs. Neutral States

Ionic states refer to the charged forms of elements that result from the loss or gain of electrons, while neutral states have no net charge. Transition metals can exist in multiple ionic states, depending on their electron configurations. Elements that do not form ions with partially filled 3d orbitals typically have either fully filled or empty d orbitals, limiting their ability to lose electrons and form stable ions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write out the ground-state electron configurations of b. Ru²⁺

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Textbook Question

Write out the ground-state electron configurations of  c. Au³⁺ ,

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Textbook Question

Which of these crystal-field splitting diagrams represents:

a. a weak-field octahedral complex of Fe³⁺ ,

b. a strong-field octahedral complex of Fe³⁺ 

c. a tetrahedral complex of Fe³⁺

d. a tetrahedral complex of Ni²⁺ (The diagrams do not indicate the relative magnitudes of ∆. ) [Find more in Section 23.6.]

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Textbook Question

In the linear crystal-field shown here, the negative charges are on the z-axis. Using Figure 23.28 as a guide, predict which of the following choices most accurately describes the splitting of the d orbitals in a linear crystal-field? [Find more in Section 23.6.]                                                                                                                                                

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