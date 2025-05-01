Problem 73

The molecule dimethylphosphinoethane [(CH 3 ) 2 PCH 2 CH 2 P(CH 3 ) 2 , which is abbreviated dmpe] is used as a ligand for some complexes that serve as catalysts. A complex that contains this ligand is Mo(CO) 4 (dmpe) .

a. Draw the Lewis structure for dmpe, and compare it with ethylenediamine as a coordinating ligand.

b. What is the oxidation state of Mo in Na 2 [Mo(CN) 2 (CO) 2 (dmpe)] ?