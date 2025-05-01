Coordination Number

The coordination number refers to the number of ligand atoms that are directly bonded to a central metal atom in a coordination complex. It is a crucial concept in coordination chemistry, as it helps determine the geometry and stability of the complex. For example, in the complex [Co(NH₃)₄Cl₂]Cl, the coordination number of cobalt is 6, as it is surrounded by four ammonia ligands and two chloride ligands.