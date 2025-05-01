Textbook Question
Draw the crystal-field energy-level diagrams and show the placement of electrons for each of the following complexes:
d. [NiCl4]2+ (tetrahedral),
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Draw the crystal-field energy-level diagrams and show the placement of electrons for each of the following complexes:
d. [NiCl4]2+ (tetrahedral),
Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
a. cis-[Co(NH3)4(H2O)2] (NO3)2
Complete the exercises below. Draw the crystal-field energy-level diagrams and show the placement of electrons for each of the following complexes:
a. [VCl6]3–,
b. [FeF6]3– (a high-spin complex),