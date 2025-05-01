Carbon monoxide, CO, is an important ligand in coordination chemistry. When CO is reacted with nickel metal, the product is [Ni(CO) 4 ] which is a toxic, pale yellow liquid.

a. What is the oxidation number for nickel in this compound?

b. Given that [Ni(CO) 4 ] is a diamagnetic molecule with a tetrahedral geometry, what is the electron configuration of nickel in this compound?