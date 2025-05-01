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Ch.23 - Transition Metals and Coordination Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.23 - Transition Metals and Coordination ChemistryProblem 72
Chapter 23, Problem 72

Complete the exercises below. Which complex ions in Exercise 23.71 have optical isomers?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand what optical isomers are. Optical isomers, or enantiomers, are molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. This typically occurs in chiral molecules, where a central atom is bonded to four different groups.
Step 2: Identify the type of complex ions that can exhibit optical isomerism. Generally, octahedral complexes with bidentate ligands or certain tetrahedral complexes can have optical isomers.
Step 3: Review Exercise 23.71 to identify the complex ions listed. Look for complexes with bidentate ligands or those that have a chiral center.
Step 4: Analyze the geometry of each complex ion. Check if the complex has a chiral center or an arrangement that allows for non-superimposable mirror images.
Step 5: Determine which of the complex ions from Exercise 23.71 can exist as optical isomers based on their geometry and ligand arrangement.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Ions

Complex ions consist of a central metal atom bonded to one or more molecules or ions, known as ligands. The arrangement and type of ligands around the metal can significantly influence the properties of the complex, including its geometry and reactivity. Understanding the structure of complex ions is essential for determining their potential for optical isomerism.

Optical Isomerism

Optical isomerism occurs when a molecule can exist in two non-superimposable mirror images, known as enantiomers. This phenomenon is often observed in chiral molecules, which lack an internal plane of symmetry. In the context of complex ions, the spatial arrangement of ligands around the metal center can create chiral configurations, leading to the formation of optical isomers.
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Isomerism in Coordination Complexes Example

Chirality in Coordination Compounds

Chirality in coordination compounds arises when the arrangement of ligands around a central metal ion creates a structure that cannot be superimposed on its mirror image. Factors such as the type of ligands, their arrangement, and the coordination number of the metal influence chirality. Identifying chiral complexes is crucial for determining which complex ions can exhibit optical isomerism.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:

b. Na2[Ru(H2O)Cl5]

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Textbook Question

Carbon monoxide, CO, is an important ligand in coordination chemistry. When CO is reacted with nickel metal, the product is [Ni(CO)4] which is a toxic, pale yellow liquid.

a. What is the oxidation number for nickel in this compound?

b. Given that [Ni(CO)4] is a diamagnetic molecule with a tetrahedral geometry, what is the electron configuration of nickel in this compound?

c. Write the name for [Ni(CO)4] using the nomenclature rules for coordination compounds.

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Textbook Question

The molecule dimethylphosphinoethane [(CH3)2PCH2CH2P(CH3)2, which is abbreviated dmpe] is used as a ligand for some complexes that serve as catalysts. A complex that contains this ligand is Mo(CO)4(dmpe) .

a. Draw the Lewis structure for dmpe, and compare it with ethylenediamine as a coordinating ligand.

b. What is the oxidation state of Mo in Na2[Mo(CN)2(CO)2(dmpe)] ?

c. Sketch the structure of the [Mo(CN)2(CO)2(dmpe)]2- ion, including all the possible isomers.

Textbook Question

Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:

a. cis-[Co(NH3)4(H2O)2] (NO3)2

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Textbook Question

Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:

d. cis-[Ru(en)2Cl2]

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