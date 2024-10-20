Problem 83a
When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (a) When 30.0 g of benzene reacts with 65.0 g of bromine, what is the theoretical yield of bromobenzene?
Problem 83b
When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (b) If the actual yield of bromobenzene is 42.3 g, what is the percentage yield?
Problem 84
When ethane 1C2H62 reacts with chlorine 1Cl22, the main product is C2H5Cl, but other products containing Cl, such as C2H4Cl2, are also obtained in small quantities. The formation of these other products reduces the yield of C2H5Cl. (a) Calculate the theoretical yield of C2H5Cl when 125 g of C2H6 reacts with 255 g of Cl2, assuming that C2H6 and Cl2 react only to form C2H2Cl and HCl. (b) Calculate the percent yield of C2H5Cl if the reaction produces 206 g of C2H5Cl.
Problem 85
Hydrogen sulfide is an impurity in natural gas that must be removed. One common removal method is called the Claus process, which relies on the reaction: 8 H2S1g2 + 4 O21g2¡S81l2 + 8 H2O1g2 Under optimal conditions the Claus process gives 98% yield of S8 from H2S. If you started with 30.0 g of H2S and 50.0 g of O2, how many grams of S8 would be produced, assuming 98% yield?
Problem 86
When hydrogen sulfide gas is bubbled into a solution of sodium hydroxide, the reaction forms sodium sulfide and water. How many grams of sodium sulfide are formed if 1.25 g of hydrogen sulfide is bubbled into a solution containing 2.00 g of sodium hydroxide, assuming that the sodium sulfide is made in 92.0% yield?
Problem 87a
Write the balanced chemical equations for a. the complete combustion of acetic acid (CH3COOH), the main ingredient in vinegar;
Problem 87c
Write the balanced chemical equations for c. the combination reaction between nickel metal and chlorine gas.
Problem 88
The effectiveness of nitrogen fertilizers depends on both their ability to deliver nitrogen to plants and the amount of nitrogen they can deliver. Four common nitrogen-containing fertilizers are ammonia, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and urea [(NH2)2CO] Rank these fertilizers in terms of the mass percentage nitrogen they contain.
Problem 90b
(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.
Problem 90b
b. How many molecules of C9H8O4 are in this tablet?
Problem 91
Serotonin is a compound that conducts nerve impulses in the brain. It contains 68.2% C, 6.86% H, 15.9% N, and 9.08% O. Its molar mass is 176 g/mol Determine its molecular formula.
Problem 93
Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?
Problem 94
An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completely combusted in air, 3.52 g of CO2 was formed. In a separate experiment, the chlorine in a 1.00-g sample of the compound was converted to 1.27 g of AgCl. Determine the empirical formula of the compound.
Problem 95
A compound, KBrO𝑥, where x is unknown, is analyzed and found to contain 52.92% Br. What is the value of x?
Problem 96a
An element X forms an iodide 1XI32 and a chloride 1XCl32. The iodide is quantitatively converted to the chloride when it is heated in a stream of chlorine: 2 XI3 + 3 Cl2¡2 XCl3 + 3 I2 If 0.5000 g of XI3 is treated with chlorine, 0.2360 g of XCl3 is obtained. (a) Calculate the atomic weight of the element X.
Problem 97a
A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (a) How many moles of sodium iodide are needed to remove 5.95 * 10-6 mol of O3?
Problem 97b
A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (b) How many grams of sodium iodide are needed to remove 1.3 mg of O3?
Problem 99
The fat stored in a camel's hump is a source of both energy and water. Calculate the mass of H2O produced by the metabolism of 1.0 kg of fat, assuming the fat consists entirely of tristearin 1C57H110O62, a typical animal fat, and assuming that during metabolism, tristearin reacts with O2 to form only CO2 and H2O.
Problem 101
A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before either reactant has been totally consumed. At this stage 3.0 mol N2, 3.0 mol H2, and 3.0 mol NH3 are present. How many moles of N2 and H2 were present originally?
Problem 102
A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to the following equations: 2 KClO31s2¡2 KCl1s2 + 3 O21g2 2 KHCO31s2¡K2O1s2 + H2O1g2 + 2 CO21g2 K2CO31s2¡K2O1s2 + CO21g2 The KCl does not react under the conditions of the reaction. If 100.0 g of the mixture produces 1.80 g of H2O, 13.20 g of CO2, and 4.00 g of O2, what was the composition of the original mixture? (Assume complete decomposition of the mixture.) How many grams of K2CO3 were in the original mixture?
Problem 108b
The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2179%2 and O2120%2. In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (b) Both nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are pollutants that can lead to acid rain and global warming; collectively, they are called 'NOx' gases. In 2009, the United States emitted an estimated 19 million tons of nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere. How many grams of nitrogen dioxide is this?
Problem 108c
The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2(79%) and O2(20%). In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (c) The production of NOx gases is an unwanted side reaction of the main engine combustion process that turns octane, C8H18, into CO2 and water. If 85% of the oxygen in an engine is used to combust octane and the remainder used to produce nitrogen dioxide, calculate how many grams of nitrogen dioxide would be produced during the combustion of 500 g of octane.
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Back