Problem 13a1
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 17.60 g O
Problem 13a4
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 88.00 g O
Problem 14a3
In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (a) Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of iodine in Compound 3.
Problem 13a2
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 35.20 g O
Problem 13a3
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 70.40 g O
Problem 14a2
In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (a) Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of iodine in Compound 2.
Problem 1a
A charged particle moves between two electrically charged plates, as shown here.
(a) What is the sign of the electrical charge on the particle?
Problem 2a
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (a) Assuming that this sample is a statistically representative sample of the element, calculate the percent abundance of each element.
Problem 2b
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (b) If the mass of 293Nv is 293.15 u and that of 295Nv is 295.15 u, what is the atomic weight of Nv?
Problem 3a
Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?
Problem 4a
Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?
Problem 5
a. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound?
b. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents a molecular compound?
Problem 7
Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.
Problem 8
The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following compounds is consistent with the drawing?
a. potassium bromide
b. potassium sulfate
c. calcium nitrate
d. iron(III) sulfate
Problem 10a
In the Millikan oil-drop experiment (see Figure 2.5), the tiny oil drops are observed through the viewing lens as rising, stationary, or falling, as shown here. The arrows indicate the rate of motion. a. What causes their rate of fall to vary from their rate in the absence of an electric field?
Problem 11a
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (a) What is the ratio of the mass of O to C?
Problem 11b
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (b) If a sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.429 g of carbon and 0.571 g of oxygen, what is its ratio of the mass of O to C?
Problem 11c
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. If a sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.429 g of carbon and 0.571 g of oxygen, what is its ratio of the mass of O to C? (c) According to Dalton's atomic theory, what is the empirical formula of the second compound?
Problem 12b
Hydrogen sulfide is composed of two elements: hydrogen and sulfur. In an experiment, 6.500 g of hydrogen sulfide is fully decomposed into its elements. b. What fundamental law does this experiment demonstrate?
Problem 13b
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (b) How do the numbers in part (a) support Dalton's atomic theory?
Problem 14b
In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (b) How do the numbers in part (a) support the atomic theory?
Problem 15
Which of the subatomic particles in an atom does not have a charge (and was therefore the last to be discovered)?
Problem 16a
An unknown particle is caused to move between two electrically charged plates, as illustrated in Figure 2.7. You hypothesize that the particle is a proton. (a) If your hypothesis is correct, would the particle be deflected in the same or opposite direction as the b rays?
Problem 16b
An unknown particle is caused to move between two electrically charged plates, as illustrated in Figure 2.7. You hypothesize that the particle is a proton. (b) Would it be deflected by a smaller or larger amount than the b rays?
Problem 17
Which set of statements is true about Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?
i. This is the main experiment that showed that atoms have a dense nucleus.
ii. The data from the experiment showed that alpha particles scattered equally at all angles from the gold foil.
iii. Electrons were emitted from the gold atoms in straight lines.
a. i only
b. ii only
c. iii only
d. i and ii
e. i and iii
Problem 18b
Millikan determined the charge on the electron by studying the static charges on oil drops falling in an electric field (Figure 2.5). A student carried out this experiment using several oil drops for her measurements and calculated the charges on the drops. She obtained the following data: Droplet Calculated Charge (C) A 1.60 * 10-19 B 3.15 * 10-19 C 4.81 * 10-19 D 6.31 * 10-19 (b) What conclusion can the student draw from these data regarding the charge of the electron?
Problem 18c
Millikan determined the charge on the electron by studying the static charges on oil drops falling in an electric field (Figure 2.5). A student carried out this experiment using several oil drops for her measurements and calculated the charges on the drops. She obtained the following data: Droplet Calculated Charge (C) A 1.60 * 10-19 B 3.15 * 10-19 C 4.81 * 10-19 D 6.31 * 10-19 (c) What value (and to how many significant figures) should she report for the electronic charge?
Problem 19a
The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. a. Express this distance in nanometers (nm) and in picometers (pm).
Problem 19b
The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. b. How many gold atoms would have to be lined up to span 1.0 mm?
Problem 19c
The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. c. If the atom is assumed to be a sphere, what is the volume in cm3 of a single Au atom?
