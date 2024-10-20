Problem 20a1
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?
Problem 20a2
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?
Problem 20a3
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?
Problem 1
Which of the following schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water (water molecules not shown for simplicity)?
Problem 2
Aqueous solutions of three different substances, AX, AY, and AZ, are represented by the three accompanying diagrams. Identify each substance as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a nonelectrolyte. (a)
(b)
(c)
Problem 3
Use the molecular representations shown here to classify each compound as a nonelectrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a strong electrolyte (see Figure 4.6 for the element color scheme). (a)
Problem 4
The concept of chemical equilibrium is very important. Which one of the following statements is the most correct way to think about equilibrium? (a) If a system is at equilibrium, nothing is happening. (b) If a system is at equilibrium, the rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the back reaction. (c) If a system is at equilibrium, the product concentration is changing over time.
Problem 5
You are presented with a white solid and told that due to careless labeling it is not clear if the substance is barium chloride, lead chloride, or zinc chloride. When you transfer the solid to a beaker and add water, the solid dissolves to give a clear solution. Next an Na2SO41aq2 solution is added and a white precipitate forms. What is the identity of the unknown white solid?
Problem 6
Which of the following ions will always be a spectator ion in a precipitation reaction? (a) Cl- (b) NO3- (c) NH4+ (d) S2- (e) SO42-
Problem 8
Which of these statements is true?
a. If a compound is oxidized, it is gaining electrons.
b. If a base is neutralized, it is gaining protons.
c. Elements that are metals cannot be oxidized.
d. If hydrogen gas is generated in a reaction, it must be an acid–base reaction.
Problem 9
What kind of reaction is this? N2(g)+3H2(g)⟶2NH3(g)
a. an acid–base reaction
b. a metathesis reaction
c. a redox reaction
d. a precipitation reaction
Problem 10a
An aqueous solution contains 1.2 mM of total ions. (a) If the solution is NaCl(aq), what is the concentration of chloride ion?
Problem 10b
An aqueous solution contains 1.2 mM of total ions. (b) If the solution is FeCl3(aq), what is the concentration of chloride ion?
Problem 12
In a titration experiment, 50.0 mL of 0.075 M acetic acid, CH3COOH, is titrated with the 0.250 M KOH(aq) that is in the burette. The drawing shows the level of the KOH in the burette before the titration begins. What will be the burette reading at the equivalence point?
Problem 13a
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Electrolyte solutions conduct electricity because electrons are moving through the solution.
Problem 13b
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) If you add a nonelectrolyte to an aqueous solution that already contains an electrolyte, the electrical conductivity will not change.
Problem 15
We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as separated ions in solution. Which statement is most correct about this process? (a) Water is a strong acid and therefore is good at dissolving ionic solids. (b) Water is good at solvating ions because the hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water molecules bear partial charges. (c) The hydrogen and oxygen bonds of water are easily broken by ionic solids.
Problem 16
Would you expect that an anion would be physically closer to the oxygen or to the hydrogens of water molecules that surround it in solution?
Problem 17a
Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: a. FeCl2
Problem 17c
Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: c. (NH4)2SO4
Problem 18a
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (a) MgI2
Problem 18b
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b) K2CO3
Problem 18c
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (c) HClO4
Problem 18d
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (d) NaCH3COO
Problem 19a
Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. What solutes are present in an aqueous solution of this compound?
Problem 19b
Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. Write the chemical equation for the ionization of HCOOH.
Problem 20b
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?
Problem 21a
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2
Problem 22d
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: d. Al(OH)3
Problem 23c
Will precipitation occur when the following solutions are mixed? If so, write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. c. FeSO4 and Pb(NO3)2
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Back