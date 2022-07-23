Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Solids and Solid-State Materials
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Solid-State MaterialsProblem 20
Chapter 12, Problem 20

Titanium oxide crystallizes in the following cubic unit cell: Diagram of a face-centered cubic unit cell showing Zn and F atoms in a crystal structure.
(b) What is the formula of titanium oxide?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the positions of the titanium (Ti) and oxygen (O) atoms in the unit cell. In the given diagram, the blue spheres represent Zn atoms and the red spheres represent F atoms. For this problem, assume Zn represents Ti and F represents O.
Determine the number of Ti atoms in the unit cell. Ti atoms are located at the corners and the center of each face of the cubic unit cell. Each corner atom is shared by 8 unit cells, and each face-centered atom is shared by 2 unit cells.
Calculate the total contribution of Ti atoms in the unit cell. There are 8 corner atoms, each contributing 1/8 of an atom, and 6 face-centered atoms, each contributing 1/2 of an atom.
Determine the number of O atoms in the unit cell. O atoms are located entirely within the unit cell, so each O atom counts fully.
Calculate the total number of O atoms in the unit cell. There are 4 O atoms inside the unit cell. Combine the contributions of Ti and O atoms to determine the empirical formula of titanium oxide.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Cell Structure

A unit cell is the smallest repeating unit in a crystal lattice that reflects the overall symmetry and structure of the entire crystal. In the case of titanium oxide, understanding the arrangement of atoms within the cubic unit cell is crucial for determining the stoichiometry and formula of the compound. The face-centered cubic structure indicates how atoms are positioned at the corners and the centers of the faces of the cube.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, based on the conservation of mass. For titanium oxide, knowing the ratio of titanium to oxygen atoms in the unit cell allows us to derive its chemical formula. This concept is essential for understanding how different elements combine in fixed ratios to form compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed through the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions. In the case of titanium oxide, titanium typically forms a cation (Ti^4+) while oxygen forms an anion (O^2-). The balance of these charges is critical in determining the empirical formula, which reflects the simplest whole-number ratio of the constituent ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Diagrams (1) and (2) are energy-level diagrams for two different LEDs. One LED emits red light, and the other emits blue light. Which one emits red, and which blue? Explain.(1)

(2)

354
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following kinds of packing: (d)

352
views
Textbook Question
List the four main classes of crystalline solids, and give a specific example of each.
523
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following kinds of packing: (b)

304
views
Textbook Question
A superconductor is a material that loses all electrical resistance below a characteristic temperature called the superconducting transitiontemperature. Which graph represents the behavior of a superconductor? (LO 12.13)(a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

279
views
Textbook Question

The following diagrams show the electron populations of the bands of MO energy levels for four different materials: (a) Classify each material as an insulator, a semiconductor, or a conducting metal.

258
views